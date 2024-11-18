Left Menu

United Akharas Secure Expanded Facilities for Maha Kumbh Mela

Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that the administration has agreed to increase land and facilities for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. This decision came after a meeting with officials and representatives from the 13 Akharas, ensuring unity and resolving prior issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:54 IST
The Akhara Parishad has successfully secured an agreement to expand the land and facilities for the impending Maha Kumbh Mela, as announced by its president, Mahant Ravindra Puri. This development follows a pivotal meeting with the Mela administration, attended by key representatives including Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi.

Mahant Ravindra Puri emphasized the unity among the 13 Akharas, stating that all concerns raised by the Akharas were addressed and resolved. He confirmed that the administration agreed to their request, thus eliminating disputes over land allocation. The meeting was attended by representatives from ten Akharas, with the others being informed separately.

Additional Mela Adhikari Chaturvedi noted that land allotment decisions were influenced by the erosion caused by River Ganga, and that the revered seers have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, on Mahashivratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

