United Akharas Secure Expanded Facilities for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Akhara Parishad has successfully secured an agreement to expand the land and facilities for the impending Maha Kumbh Mela, as announced by its president, Mahant Ravindra Puri. This development follows a pivotal meeting with the Mela administration, attended by key representatives including Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi.

Mahant Ravindra Puri emphasized the unity among the 13 Akharas, stating that all concerns raised by the Akharas were addressed and resolved. He confirmed that the administration agreed to their request, thus eliminating disputes over land allocation. The meeting was attended by representatives from ten Akharas, with the others being informed separately.

Additional Mela Adhikari Chaturvedi noted that land allotment decisions were influenced by the erosion caused by River Ganga, and that the revered seers have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, on Mahashivratri.

