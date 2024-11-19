Left Menu

Javier Bardem Takes Center Stage in Apple TV+'s 'Cape Fear'

Javier Bardem stars in the Apple TV+ series adaptation of 'Cape Fear,' executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The thriller focuses on Max Cady, a killer from the past who threatens a couple's life. The 10-episode series dives into America's true crime obsession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:07 IST
Javier Bardem Takes Center Stage in Apple TV+'s 'Cape Fear'
  • Country:
  • India

Javier Bardem is set to headline the series adaptation of 'Cape Fear' for Apple TV+, with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg executive producing the eagerly anticipated project.

Based on Scorsese's 1991 film, the series is a gripping thriller by Nick Antosca and stars Bardem as the menacing Max Cady. The storyline revolves around attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden, whose lives are upended when Cady, a notorious killer from their past, is released from prison.

Marking the latest collaboration between Amblin Television and Apple TV+, the series highlights America's fascination with true crime in an era of constant media scrutiny and will explore the dynamics of fear, justice, and morality. Bardem will also star in upcoming projects like 'F1,' as announced by Apple Original Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024