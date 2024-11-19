Temple Delight Turns Dire: Rotes Deemed Unfit for Consumption

The sacred rotes sold at the Baba Balak Nath temple in Deothsidh, Himachal Pradesh, have been found unsuitable for consumption, leading to a call for action from local authorities. The products, sold as 'prasad', are traditional offerings made by devotees visiting the renowned shrine.

Concerns about the quality of these offerings prompted the Food Safety Department to take immediate action. Samples were analyzed at the Kandaghat lab in Solan district, revealing that the rotes were stale and potentially harmful to health. This discovery has sent shockwaves among the vast number of devotees who visit the temple annually.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh has issued stern directives to enforce food safety standards across the district. He urged prompt implementation of projects to enhance food hygiene in religious settings, emphasizing regular inspections and possible legal consequences for non-compliance by food vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)