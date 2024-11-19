Left Menu

Debunking the Viral Death by Massage Video

A viral video claiming a man died from a neck massage at a salon is debunked as false by PTI Fact Check. The video was scripted for social awareness and entertainment, not depicting a real event. Investigations reveal misleading social media posts, clarifying the video's fictional nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:51 IST
Debunking the Viral Death by Massage Video
A viral video on social media, depicting a man purportedly dying from a neck massage at a salon, has been proven false by the PTI Fact Check. The video, originally created for social awareness and entertainment, was misleadingly shared as a genuine incident.

Posts claiming the man's death have garnered widespread attention, including a Facebook user stating, 'He died while getting a massage.' However, investigative efforts, including a reverse video search, revealed the video was uploaded by a YouTube channel renowned for its scripted content.

The video, found on the '3RD EYE' channel, initially aimed to entertain. Further investigation showed the man smiling and unharmed in a follow-up scene. Thus, the alarming narrative was entirely fictional. The PTI Fact Check Desk offers verification services for similar viral claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

