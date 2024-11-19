Punjab's Cultural Day Shines at India International Trade Fair

Punjab is set to celebrate its state cultural day at the prestigious India International Trade Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on November 27. This announcement was made in an official statement, highlighting the state's rich traditions and cultural heritage.

Aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' theme, the Punjab Pavilion serves as a testament to the region's industrial growth and cultural evolution. It showcases a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, emphasizing Punjab's diverse strengths in industry, agriculture, handicrafts, fashion, and education.

The pavilion also brings attention to Punjab's significant national contributions, such as in milk production and cycle manufacturing. It features the iconic Nanakshahi brick, a symbol of the state's unique architectural heritage, renowned for its organic beauty and kiln-burnt clay composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)