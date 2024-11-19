Punjab's Cultural Day Shines at India International Trade Fair
Punjab will celebrate its cultural day at the India International Trade Fair in Delhi on November 27. The Punjab Pavilion, reflecting the theme ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, showcases the state's rich culture and diverse strengths in industry, agriculture, handicrafts, and education with a focus on architectural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Punjab is set to celebrate its state cultural day at the prestigious India International Trade Fair in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on November 27. This announcement was made in an official statement, highlighting the state's rich traditions and cultural heritage.
Aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' theme, the Punjab Pavilion serves as a testament to the region's industrial growth and cultural evolution. It showcases a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, emphasizing Punjab's diverse strengths in industry, agriculture, handicrafts, fashion, and education.
The pavilion also brings attention to Punjab's significant national contributions, such as in milk production and cycle manufacturing. It features the iconic Nanakshahi brick, a symbol of the state's unique architectural heritage, renowned for its organic beauty and kiln-burnt clay composition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Cultural Day
- IITF
- Delhi
- trade fair
- Viksit Bharat
- Pavilion
- agriculture
- handicrafts
- education
ALSO READ
Irdai Chairman Advocates for Full FDI in Insurance for 'Viksit Bharat'
Revival of Chamurthi Horses at Lavi Trade Fair
Exploring 'One Health' at the India International Trade Fair
Revolutionizing Entry: QR Code Tickets for India International Trade Fair
Ministerial Focus: North East's Role in Viksit Bharat