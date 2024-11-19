Bridging Digital Divides: A Call for Real Playgrounds
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of balancing digital and physical play environments at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling competition. He raised concerns about youth's digital obsession and highlighted sports as essential for education, character building, and fostering national pride.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, addressed the growing diversion of youth to digital playgrounds rather than physical ones, calling the trend alarmingly worrisome. He spoke at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling competition, shedding light on the struggles of specially-abled athletes.
Dhankhar praised these athletes as champions, not just in sports but also in life, battling challenges continuously. He flagged the digital obsession prevalent among youths, urging parents to ensure children engage with real playgrounds instead of being confined to mobile screens.
He highlighted sports as a universal language that transcends barriers and stressed its role in education and character building. Sports encourage unity and national pride, Dhankhar remarked, calling for increased participation and emphasis on physical play across all age groups.
