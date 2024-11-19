Bridging Digital Divides: A Call for Real Playgrounds

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, addressed the growing diversion of youth to digital playgrounds rather than physical ones, calling the trend alarmingly worrisome. He spoke at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling competition, shedding light on the struggles of specially-abled athletes.

Dhankhar praised these athletes as champions, not just in sports but also in life, battling challenges continuously. He flagged the digital obsession prevalent among youths, urging parents to ensure children engage with real playgrounds instead of being confined to mobile screens.

He highlighted sports as a universal language that transcends barriers and stressed its role in education and character building. Sports encourage unity and national pride, Dhankhar remarked, calling for increased participation and emphasis on physical play across all age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)