Left Menu

Ancient Innovations: Governor Highlights Vedic Contributions

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted that the idea of aircraft was conceived by Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj, but credit went to the Wright Brothers. She also described Kumbhakaran as an inventor. Patel urged students to study ancient Indian texts for their research and wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:44 IST
Ancient Innovations: Governor Highlights Vedic Contributions
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has stirred curiosity by claiming that Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj was the original conceptualiser of aircraft, a recognition that history accords to the Wright Brothers. Her remarks were made during the ninth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow.

The Governor also portrayed Kumbhakaran, the mythological giant and brother of Ravana, as a 'technocrat' rather than the sleeper he's traditionally believed to be. Patel argued that Kumbhakaran spent significant time inventing machines and promoted the notion that ancient Indian sages made remarkable technological contributions.

Patel used the opportunity to urge students to explore ancient Indian texts, emphasizing their role as treasure troves of knowledge and innovation. She commended the substantial investments in education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, expressing optimism for future research and development, as evidenced by improved educational rankings both nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024