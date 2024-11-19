Ancient Innovations: Governor Highlights Vedic Contributions

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has stirred curiosity by claiming that Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj was the original conceptualiser of aircraft, a recognition that history accords to the Wright Brothers. Her remarks were made during the ninth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow.

The Governor also portrayed Kumbhakaran, the mythological giant and brother of Ravana, as a 'technocrat' rather than the sleeper he's traditionally believed to be. Patel argued that Kumbhakaran spent significant time inventing machines and promoted the notion that ancient Indian sages made remarkable technological contributions.

Patel used the opportunity to urge students to explore ancient Indian texts, emphasizing their role as treasure troves of knowledge and innovation. She commended the substantial investments in education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, expressing optimism for future research and development, as evidenced by improved educational rankings both nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)