Pope Francis Redefines Papal Funeral Rites

Pope Francis has revised the papal funeral rites, simplifying the rituals to reflect his role as a mere bishop. The changes allow for burial outside the Vatican, adhering to his wishes. These updates follow the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI and aim to emphasize the Pope's role as a shepherd of Christ.

Rome | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:11 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has taken a bold step to redefine the funeral rites for the pope, choosing to simplify the rituals significantly. By doing so, he seeks to emphasize his role as a humble bishop rather than a powerful figure.

Details of the revised liturgical practices were disclosed in an edition of L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican's newspaper. The modifications, which were approved by Pope Francis himself on April 29, will succeed the previous edition released in 2000.

The reform comes after the Vatican faced the unique challenge of conducting a funeral for a retired pope following Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI's death last year. Pope Francis, collaborating with Monsignor Diego Ravelli, has aimed to bring more simplicity to these sacred traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

