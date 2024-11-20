Nagarjuna Celebrates Cinematic Heritage at IFFI 2024

Left Menu

Prominent actor Nagarjuna Akkineni honors his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao's legacy at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The festival showcases 180 films from 81 nations, with a focus on young filmmakers and tributes to Indian cinema legends. Highlights include new awards and diverse screenings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:25 IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni lauded the Indian government's initiative to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He emphasized the festival's role in nurturing new talent while paying homage to his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, on his 100th birth anniversary.

Nagarjuna stated, "The extensive participation at this festival illustrates Indian cinema's global influence." IFFI 2024 will feature 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, underlining its significant global standing. The event will also commemorate the centennial birthdays of four Indian cinema legends, enhancing the festival's cultural depth.

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed that IFFI 2024 received 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, unveiling the 'Sky Lantern' competition and a new award category, 'Best Indian Debut Director.' This year's theme, 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now,' celebrates fresh cinematic voices while highlighting Australian cinema's collaboration with India. The festival aims to foster cinematic innovation and cross-cultural partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

