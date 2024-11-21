Cleveland's WNBA Comeback: A New Chapter
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is set to bring a new WNBA team to Cleveland, hoping to revive women's basketball in the city. The WNBA plans to expand globally, with teams in Toronto and Portland confirmed for 2026, and other new additions coming soon.
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is gearing up to introduce a new WNBA team, marking a potential revival of women's basketball in Cleveland, which has been absent for over two decades. The endeavor aligns with the WNBA's ambition to expand to 16 teams by 2028, with new teams in Toronto and Portland launching in 2026.
Rock Entertainment Group, in a statement to Reuters, emphasized their commitment to diversifying sports platforms and promoting equality. They are actively pursuing the opportunity to bring a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland, aiming to unite the community through equal sporting opportunities.
The announcement coincides with a burgeoning interest in the WNBA, fueled by an impressive rookie class, notably Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, whose collegiate performance captured national attention. Cleveland's recent major sporting events, including record-breaking women's Final Four, bolster their bid for the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NBA Africa and AFD Expand Youth Basketball Program, Unveil New Courts in Guediawaye
Caitlin Clark's Swinging Adventure: From WNBA Rookie to Pro-Am Golfer
Caitlin Clark Shines in LPGA Pro-Am Debut
India's Basketball Leap: Bridging the Global Gap
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert Eyes WNBA Expansion Team