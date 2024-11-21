Left Menu

Cleveland's WNBA Comeback: A New Chapter

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is set to bring a new WNBA team to Cleveland, hoping to revive women's basketball in the city. The WNBA plans to expand globally, with teams in Toronto and Portland confirmed for 2026, and other new additions coming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:38 IST
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is gearing up to introduce a new WNBA team, marking a potential revival of women's basketball in Cleveland, which has been absent for over two decades. The endeavor aligns with the WNBA's ambition to expand to 16 teams by 2028, with new teams in Toronto and Portland launching in 2026.

Rock Entertainment Group, in a statement to Reuters, emphasized their commitment to diversifying sports platforms and promoting equality. They are actively pursuing the opportunity to bring a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland, aiming to unite the community through equal sporting opportunities.

The announcement coincides with a burgeoning interest in the WNBA, fueled by an impressive rookie class, notably Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, whose collegiate performance captured national attention. Cleveland's recent major sporting events, including record-breaking women's Final Four, bolster their bid for the team.

