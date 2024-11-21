Left Menu

LeBron James Steps Away from Social Media

NBA star LeBron James has announced that he will take a break from social media. The Los Angeles Lakers player, with millions of followers across platforms, shared his decision amid ongoing debates about the influence and negativity of online spaces, referencing a post by Rich Kleiman.

Updated: 21-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:28 IST
NBA legend LeBron James has decided to take a temporary hiatus from social media platforms, including X and Instagram, citing concerns over the nature of online dialogues. With substantial followings on both platforms, James is vocal about the pervasive negativity that these mediums sometimes foster.

Announcing his break, James echoed sentiments expressed by Kevin Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman, who recently criticized content that prioritizes sensationalism over genuine engagement in sports media. By re-posting and agreeing with Kleiman, James joins the ongoing conversation about the impact of digital spaces on public life.

Even as James temporarily signs off, his decision underscores the broader discussions on the role of social media in both personal and professional spheres. Meanwhile, James continues his influential presence on the court, aiming for further success with the Los Angeles Lakers.



