JCB Prize Controversy: Hypocrisy in Literature Accusations
Over a hundred writers, translators, and publishers accuse the JCB Prize for Literature of hypocrisy. They claim the British company JCB, which funds the prize, has been complicit in demolishing homes in India and Palestine, opposing their promotion of marginalized writers.
In a strong demonstration of dissent, over a hundred writers, translators, and publishers have signed an open letter accusing the JCB Prize for Literature of hypocrisy. According to the signatories, JCB, the British company that funds the prestigious prize, is implicated in the widespread demolition of homes in India and Palestine.
The letter, released ahead of the prize announcement on November 23, criticizes the Indian government for using JCB bulldozers in campaigns labeled as 'bulldozer justice'—a term indicating the destruction of Muslim homes and institutions in several states.
Furthermore, the writers pointed out JCB's contracts in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, accusing the company of facilitating ethnic cleansing. They argue that funding a literature prize undercuts the claims of solidarity with the marginalized communities, instead of erasing the violence associated with JCB's equipment.
