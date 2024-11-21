Bangladesh Misses Out on Kolkata International Film Festival
For the first time in recent years, Bangladesh will not have any films represented at the Kolkata International Film Festival due to visa issues linked to political developments. This follows the absence of Bangladeshi publishers at the Kolkata Book Fair. Organizers remain hopeful for future participation.
Bangladesh's absence is striking at this year's Kolkata International Film Festival, as film enthusiasts won't find any entries from the neighboring country. Visa complications linked to current political upheavals in Bangladesh are cited as the main reason for this year's lack of participation.
This absence also coincides with the recent exclusion of Bangladeshi publishers from the Kolkata Book Fair for the first time in 28 years. Festival officials, including KIFF chairman Goutam Ghosh, expressed hope for future editions to see the return of Bangladeshi cinema.
The Kolkata International Film Festival is set to commence on December 4, yet this year it will proceed without any Bangladeshi filmmakers or dignitaries participating in the event's sessions and workshops due to visa obstacles.
