JCB Prize Criticized for Alleged Duplicity Amid Global Outcry

A letter signed by over a hundred writers condemns JCB, the organizer of a literature prize, for allegedly harming marginalized groups in India and Palestine. The signatories criticize the company for awarding a literature prize while being involved in actions they claim are detrimental to many people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over a hundred writers, poets, and publishers have publicly criticized JCB, the British bulldozer manufacturer known for its literature prize, accusing the company of adversely affecting the lives of the impoverished in India and Palestine.

The letter, endorsed by notable figures such as poet-critic K Satchidanandan and poet-novelist Meena Kandasamy, claims JCB shows 'blatant hypocrisy' by offering a prize that celebrates literary diversity while allegedly harming marginalized communities.

Despite requests for comment, the company organizing the JCB Prize has not responded to the letter, which condemns their actions just before announcing this year's prize winner on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

