JCB Prize Criticized for Alleged Duplicity Amid Global Outcry
A letter signed by over a hundred writers condemns JCB, the organizer of a literature prize, for allegedly harming marginalized groups in India and Palestine. The signatories criticize the company for awarding a literature prize while being involved in actions they claim are detrimental to many people.
- Country:
- India
Over a hundred writers, poets, and publishers have publicly criticized JCB, the British bulldozer manufacturer known for its literature prize, accusing the company of adversely affecting the lives of the impoverished in India and Palestine.
The letter, endorsed by notable figures such as poet-critic K Satchidanandan and poet-novelist Meena Kandasamy, claims JCB shows 'blatant hypocrisy' by offering a prize that celebrates literary diversity while allegedly harming marginalized communities.
Despite requests for comment, the company organizing the JCB Prize has not responded to the letter, which condemns their actions just before announcing this year's prize winner on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- literature
- JCB Prize
- writers
- hypocrisy
- marginalized
- India
- Palestine
- diversity
- protest
- criticism
ALSO READ
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal
Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India
Cross-Border Conservation: Cheetah Corridor Management in India
Deutsche Bank's Bold Move: Major Capital Boost in India