JCB Prize Criticized for Alleged Duplicity Amid Global Outcry

Over a hundred writers, poets, and publishers have publicly criticized JCB, the British bulldozer manufacturer known for its literature prize, accusing the company of adversely affecting the lives of the impoverished in India and Palestine.

The letter, endorsed by notable figures such as poet-critic K Satchidanandan and poet-novelist Meena Kandasamy, claims JCB shows 'blatant hypocrisy' by offering a prize that celebrates literary diversity while allegedly harming marginalized communities.

Despite requests for comment, the company organizing the JCB Prize has not responded to the letter, which condemns their actions just before announcing this year's prize winner on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)