Left Menu

Harmonizing Sounds: Jazz India Circuit's Brass-Heavy Spectacle

The Jazz India Circuit returns with its seventh edition, spotlighting brass-heavy jazz with performances by The Revisit Project, Bollyjazz Big Band, and The Fanculos. The two-day event at Gurugram's Horizon Plaza features artists blending jazz, funk, and groove, showcasing bold brass melodies, and offering rich cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:37 IST
Harmonizing Sounds: Jazz India Circuit's Brass-Heavy Spectacle
  • Country:
  • India

The Jazz India Circuit is back for its seventh edition, bringing a vibrant lineup of brass-heavy jazz music to the stage. Headlining acts include The Revisit Project, Bollyjazz Big Band, and The Fanculos, each known for their distinct sound that blends traditional influences with modern flair.

The event, organized by Teamwork Arts, will take place over two days at Horizon Plaza in Gurugram. Opening on November 23, it promises to dazzle audiences with a genre-defying performance by Ukrainian singer-composer Tamara Lukasheva, accompanied by tabla maestro Adarsh Shenoy. The Revisit Project will follow, offering a unique mix of jazz, funk, and social commentary.

Festival producer Avik Roy highlights the brass-heavy focus of the event, aiming to captivate with bold and resonant performances. Day two will feature acts like Imon, Refuge, and Princely States Dub Orchestra, culminating in Bollyjazz Big Band's fusion of Bollywood classics and big-band jazz, promising an unforgettable musical journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024