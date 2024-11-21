Harmonizing Sounds: Jazz India Circuit's Brass-Heavy Spectacle

The Jazz India Circuit is back for its seventh edition, bringing a vibrant lineup of brass-heavy jazz music to the stage. Headlining acts include The Revisit Project, Bollyjazz Big Band, and The Fanculos, each known for their distinct sound that blends traditional influences with modern flair.

The event, organized by Teamwork Arts, will take place over two days at Horizon Plaza in Gurugram. Opening on November 23, it promises to dazzle audiences with a genre-defying performance by Ukrainian singer-composer Tamara Lukasheva, accompanied by tabla maestro Adarsh Shenoy. The Revisit Project will follow, offering a unique mix of jazz, funk, and social commentary.

Festival producer Avik Roy highlights the brass-heavy focus of the event, aiming to captivate with bold and resonant performances. Day two will feature acts like Imon, Refuge, and Princely States Dub Orchestra, culminating in Bollyjazz Big Band's fusion of Bollywood classics and big-band jazz, promising an unforgettable musical journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)