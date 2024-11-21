Left Menu

Encomium to Israel: A Model of Technical Efficiency

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Israel's technical efficiency and agricultural prowess at a convocation. Highlighting the country's low population and achievements, he mentioned Israel's technological advances such as the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah. He compared Madhya Pradesh’s soybean productivity with Israel's superior yield due to technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During the sixth convocation ceremony at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Israel for its technical superiority, exemplified by its tactical prowess against militant group Hezbollah.

Yadav highlighted Israel's agricultural achievements, significantly noting the country's impressive soybean productivity despite its small population and limited rainfall.

He further applauded India's advancements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in areas like COVID-19 vaccination and digital payments, linking them to India's historic dedication to moral values and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

