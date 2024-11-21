Encomium to Israel: A Model of Technical Efficiency

During the sixth convocation ceremony at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Israel for its technical superiority, exemplified by its tactical prowess against militant group Hezbollah.

Yadav highlighted Israel's agricultural achievements, significantly noting the country's impressive soybean productivity despite its small population and limited rainfall.

He further applauded India's advancements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in areas like COVID-19 vaccination and digital payments, linking them to India's historic dedication to moral values and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)