India's First Constitution Museum Unveiled at JGU

O.P. Jindal Global University has inaugurated India's First Constitution Museum alongside the National Convention on the Constitution of India. This landmark event highlights the significance and evolution of the Constitution, aiming to inspire Indian youth towards democratic values and understanding Constitutional history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:27 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking event, O.P. Jindal Global University inaugurated India's First Constitution Museum, coinciding with the National Convention on the Constitution of India. Held on November 23, 2024, in Sonipat, this historic event was attended by prominent figures including the Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, and other dignitaries.

The Constitution Museum stands as an unprecedented effort to deepen the nation's understanding of its foundational document, with interactive installations showcasing its 75-year journey. It offers an immersive insight into the Constitution's significance and the pivotal debates of its formation.

Shri Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of JGU, emphasized the museum's role in educating and inspiring the youth, ensuring that the values encoded in the Constitution continue to guide India towards equality and growth. The initiative commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, celebrating its visionary architects, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

