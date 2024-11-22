Left Menu

Goa and UP Declare 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free: A Film Celebrating Truth

Following screenings at the International Film Festival of India and in Lucknow, state officials, including Goa's and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Ministers, praise 'The Sabarmati Report' for its depiction of real events. Both states plan to offer tax-free status to promote this significant cinematic work further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:27 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo credit/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa saw the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report,' attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. After the screening, Sawant conveyed his compliments to producer Ektaa R Kapoor and the team, facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

Expressing his appreciation, CM Sawant stated, 'I really liked the film, and it's presented excellently. Huge congratulations.' He also announced his intention to grant the film tax-free status in Goa, acknowledging its factual storytelling and efforts in unveiling real incidents.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening in Lucknow and praised the film's lead actor, Vikrant Massey, along with the team, for their commendable work. He declared the film would also be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of truth in fostering societal awareness. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, chronicling the S-6 coach burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

