Goa and UP Declare 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free: A Film Celebrating Truth

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa saw the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report,' attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. After the screening, Sawant conveyed his compliments to producer Ektaa R Kapoor and the team, facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

Expressing his appreciation, CM Sawant stated, 'I really liked the film, and it's presented excellently. Huge congratulations.' He also announced his intention to grant the film tax-free status in Goa, acknowledging its factual storytelling and efforts in unveiling real incidents.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening in Lucknow and praised the film's lead actor, Vikrant Massey, along with the team, for their commendable work. He declared the film would also be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of truth in fostering societal awareness. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, chronicling the S-6 coach burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

(With inputs from agencies.)