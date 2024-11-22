Celebrating the Legacy of Professor Omchery N N Pillai

Professor Omchery N N Pillai, a luminary in Malayalam literature and an influential playwright, passed away at the age of 100. He breathed his last in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital, following a period of illness.

A recipient of prestigious accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's contribution to Indian literature remains unparalleled. Born in Kottayam, Kerala, in 1924, he had been residing in Delhi for several decades.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, hailing Pillai as an unmatched cultural icon and a representative for Malayalees in the national capital. His death marks the end of an era for Malayalam literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)