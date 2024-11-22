Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Professor Omchery N N Pillai

Renowned Malayalam playwright Professor Omchery N N Pillai, aged 100, passed away in Delhi. Celebrated for his work with accolades like the Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai was a pivotal cultural figure bridging Kerala and the national capital. His demise leaves a significant void in the literary world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:16 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Professor Omchery N N Pillai
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Omchery N N Pillai, a luminary in Malayalam literature and an influential playwright, passed away at the age of 100. He breathed his last in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital, following a period of illness.

A recipient of prestigious accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's contribution to Indian literature remains unparalleled. Born in Kottayam, Kerala, in 1924, he had been residing in Delhi for several decades.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, hailing Pillai as an unmatched cultural icon and a representative for Malayalees in the national capital. His death marks the end of an era for Malayalam literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024