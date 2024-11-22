Celebrating the Legacy of Professor Omchery N N Pillai
Renowned Malayalam playwright Professor Omchery N N Pillai, aged 100, passed away in Delhi. Celebrated for his work with accolades like the Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai was a pivotal cultural figure bridging Kerala and the national capital. His demise leaves a significant void in the literary world.
- Country:
- India
Professor Omchery N N Pillai, a luminary in Malayalam literature and an influential playwright, passed away at the age of 100. He breathed his last in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital, following a period of illness.
A recipient of prestigious accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's contribution to Indian literature remains unparalleled. Born in Kottayam, Kerala, in 1924, he had been residing in Delhi for several decades.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences, hailing Pillai as an unmatched cultural icon and a representative for Malayalees in the national capital. His death marks the end of an era for Malayalam literature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP MLA for Alleged Assault During MCD Raid
Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Delhi Gang Rape Case
Shocking Incident in Delhi: Three Arrested in Violent Auto Gang Rape Case
Increased Fines for Crop Residue Burning Amidst Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis
Government Tightens Rules on Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Pollution