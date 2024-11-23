Left Menu

The Amerigo Vespucci's Historic Voyage: Italian Excellence in Mumbai

The Amerigo Vespucci, a historic Italian Navy sailing ship, embarks on its first journey to Mumbai as part of its world tour. Accompanied by Villaggio Italia, the ship's visit will highlight the best of Italian culture, design, and innovation, integrating naval diplomacy with Italian excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:45 IST
The Amerigo Vespucci's Historic Voyage: Italian Excellence in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic sailing ship, Amerigo Vespucci, an emblem of the Italian Navy, is set for a landmark visit to Mumbai, marking the first stop in its 93-year history. This world tour presents visits aboard the ship and an exposition on Italian craftsmanship.

Titled 'World Tour – Villaggio Italia,' the initiative underscores Italian culture and innovation in various sectors including art, cinema, technology, and music. Supported by prominent Italian governmental bodies, it aims to employ naval diplomacy in showcasing Italian excellence.

From November 28 to December 2, attendees in Mumbai can explore Italian design and excellence. Key events will include exhibitions, conferences, and performances, all open to the public upon prior registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024