The Amerigo Vespucci's Historic Voyage: Italian Excellence in Mumbai

The iconic sailing ship, Amerigo Vespucci, an emblem of the Italian Navy, is set for a landmark visit to Mumbai, marking the first stop in its 93-year history. This world tour presents visits aboard the ship and an exposition on Italian craftsmanship.

Titled 'World Tour – Villaggio Italia,' the initiative underscores Italian culture and innovation in various sectors including art, cinema, technology, and music. Supported by prominent Italian governmental bodies, it aims to employ naval diplomacy in showcasing Italian excellence.

From November 28 to December 2, attendees in Mumbai can explore Italian design and excellence. Key events will include exhibitions, conferences, and performances, all open to the public upon prior registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)