Exploring the Future: Online Gaming in India Unveiled

In a historic move for the publishing world, the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) has unveiled a pioneering book on the online gaming landscape in India. Titled 'Online Gaming in India: Technology, Policy, and Challenges', this comprehensive work is expertly edited by Dr. Shameek Sen and Dr. Lovely Dasgupta.

The publication explores the evolving dynamics of online gaming through well-researched chapters. It addresses emerging technologies, law, and regulatory strategies while providing a comparative global perspective. This resource is tailored for academics, professionals, and students interested in the fast-paced sector.

The book launch event featured a high-profile panel discussion and was attended by prominent figures such as retired Supreme Court Justice Vikramjit Sen. The event highlighted the economic and social contributions of online gaming, underscoring the publication's relevance and impact in the area of gaming regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)