Soma Bose's New Book Launch Explores Empowering Narratives

Mumbai, India—In a glittering event, award-winning author Soma Bose unveiled her second book, I've Had Enough of You. This new collection of five short stories delves into themes of love and empowerment, providing poignant narratives that resonate with contemporary readers.

The event featured a stirring reading session by celebrated actors Suchitra Pillai, Joy Sengupta, and Sid Makkar, bringing selected passages vividly to life. An engaging panel discussion with the author, Dr. Reena Agarwal, Nandita Puri, and Sengupta explored the challenges of publishing short stories today, moderated by seasoned journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya.

The evening's highlight was the book's unveiling by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and actor Swastika Mukherjee, who lauded Bose's storytelling while advocating for its adaptation to larger platforms.

