Left Menu

Soma Bose's New Book Launch Explores Empowering Narratives

Award-winning author Soma Bose launched her second book, I've Had Enough of You, in Mumbai. The book, comprising five short stories, weaves themes of love and empowerment. The launch featured readings by actors and discussions on modern writing challenges. Notable attendees praised Bose's storytelling for its powerful societal reflections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:34 IST
Soma Bose's New Book Launch Explores Empowering Narratives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India—In a glittering event, award-winning author Soma Bose unveiled her second book, I've Had Enough of You. This new collection of five short stories delves into themes of love and empowerment, providing poignant narratives that resonate with contemporary readers.

The event featured a stirring reading session by celebrated actors Suchitra Pillai, Joy Sengupta, and Sid Makkar, bringing selected passages vividly to life. An engaging panel discussion with the author, Dr. Reena Agarwal, Nandita Puri, and Sengupta explored the challenges of publishing short stories today, moderated by seasoned journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya.

The evening's highlight was the book's unveiling by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and actor Swastika Mukherjee, who lauded Bose's storytelling while advocating for its adaptation to larger platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024