Pope Francis Embraces Peripheries with Corsica Visit

Pope Francis will visit Corsica on December 15, sidestepping a state visit to Paris. The trip, focusing on popular piety, underscores Francis' emphasis on peripheral Catholic communities over grand gestures. He previously rejected a Paris invitation for the reopening of Notre Dame, favoring engagements that align with his priorities.

Pope Francis is set to visit the Mediterranean island of Corsica on December 15, bypassing the traditional grandeur of a state visit to Paris. The visit will conclude a diocesan conference on popular piety in Ajaccio, Corsica's capital, and emphasizes the Pope's focus on peripheral Catholic communities.

This move, confirmed by the Vatican, contrasts with a declined invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron for Francis to preside over the grand reopening of Notre Dame. Pope Francis had made it clear earlier that he would not attend the Parisian event, choosing instead to engage with activities aligned with his ecclesiastical priorities.

During this brief trip, Pope Francis will still meet with President Macron at the airport. The Pope's maritime-focused engagement reflects a similar theme to his 2023 visit to Marseille, and aligns with his broader intention to prioritize smaller, remote Catholic communities over prominent European capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

