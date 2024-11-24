Left Menu

Dancing Through Patriarchy: Sanya Malhotra Shines in 'Mrs'

Sanya Malhotra stars in 'Mrs', a film where dance becomes a symbol of resistance against patriarchal oppression. An adaptation of Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen', the movie explores Malhotra's dual passion for acting and dancing, and sheds light on entrenching societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:19 IST
Sanya Malhotra captivates audiences in 'Mrs', a film that intertwines her passion for dance with a poignant narrative on resisting patriarchal oppression. Directed by Arati Kadav, this adaptation of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' allows Malhotra to explore her love for acting and dance in a profound manner.

Born in Delhi, Malhotra, a trained dancer, leverages her experiences, having appeared on the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' before her cinematic debut in 'Dangal'. 'Mrs' is more than just a film for Malhotra; it is a synergy of her passions and an exploration of societal themes.

Produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios, 'Mrs' premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Director Kadav emphasizes the communal dialogue the film evokes, while producer Harman Baweja describes it as a personal journey of understanding deep-seated patriarchal structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

