New Head of Mewar's Royal Family Faces Entry Feud

In a significant ceremony at Chittorgarh fort, BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the Mewar royal family after the recent passing of his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar. The ceremony, held at the historic Fatehprakash Mahal, saw attendance from several heads of royal families.

However, the occasion was marred by a family feud. Arvind Singh Mewar, Vishvaraj's uncle and younger brother to the deceased Mahendra, filed legal proceedings against Vishvaraj's planned visits to the Eklingnath temple and Udaipur city palace, key ritual sites controlled by Arvind through the Shree Eklingji Trust.

To prevent unauthorized access, Arvind's lawyer issued public notices and stationed police outside the city palace. These notices warned that anyone forcefully entering or causing property damage would face legal action, maintaining that only individuals sanctioned by the trust could enter these sacred spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)