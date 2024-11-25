Preserving History: National Archives of India Battles Record Degradation

The National Archives of India (NAI) is undertaking a significant mission to repair and safeguard approximately 2.25 crore sheets of brittle records. As one of the largest archival repositories in South Asia, the NAI oversees around 34 crore pages of government records, cultural documents, and private collections.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament that conservation efforts are being executed in a mission mode by an outsourced agency. Despite efforts to preserve these invaluable historical documents, only about 5.5 crore pages have been digitized, leaving a substantial 28.5 crore pages pending.

Besides its preservation work, the NAI offers training in archival studies and collaborates with various sectors, including the Ministry of Skill Development. Additionally, the Ministry of Culture is actively promoting India's cultural heritage globally through Cultural Exchange Programmes, which are under negotiation with 144 countries.

