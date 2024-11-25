Left Menu

Preserving History: National Archives of India Battles Record Degradation

The National Archives of India is focusing on repairing approximately 2.25 crore sheets of brittle records. With around 34 crore pages of archives, only about 5.5 crore pages have been digitized. The NAI provides archival training and collaborates for cultural preservation, alongside archaeological excavations and global cultural exchange programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:57 IST
Preserving History: National Archives of India Battles Record Degradation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Archives of India (NAI) is undertaking a significant mission to repair and safeguard approximately 2.25 crore sheets of brittle records. As one of the largest archival repositories in South Asia, the NAI oversees around 34 crore pages of government records, cultural documents, and private collections.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament that conservation efforts are being executed in a mission mode by an outsourced agency. Despite efforts to preserve these invaluable historical documents, only about 5.5 crore pages have been digitized, leaving a substantial 28.5 crore pages pending.

Besides its preservation work, the NAI offers training in archival studies and collaborates with various sectors, including the Ministry of Skill Development. Additionally, the Ministry of Culture is actively promoting India's cultural heritage globally through Cultural Exchange Programmes, which are under negotiation with 144 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024