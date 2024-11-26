Left Menu

Essar Group Co-founder Shashi Ruia Passes Away

Shashi Ruia, co-founder of Essar Group, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness in Mumbai. Ruia, alongside his brother Ravi, established the metals-to-technology conglomerate. He had recently returned from treatment in the US. The funeral will be held at Hindu Worli Crematorium.

Updated: 26-11-2024 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Ruia, co-founder of the Essar Group, has died at the age of 80 following a lengthy illness, according to family sources. His death occurred in Mumbai on the night of November 25.

Essar Group, established in 1969 by Shashi and his brother Ravi, marks an era of extraordinary entrepreneurial expansion. The conglomerate diversified into multiple sectors like steel, oil refining, and telecom, starting with a significant project in Chennai Port.

Ruia recently came back from the U.S., where he was undergoing medical treatment. The public is invited to pay their respects at Ruia House on Tuesday before the funeral procession leads to the Hindu Worli Crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

