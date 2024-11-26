Haier Serves Up Smart Home Innovations at the Australian Open

Haier has been announced as the official TV and appliance partner for the Australian Open and the associated Summer of Tennis events, aiming to leverage its groundbreaking smart home technologies.

This collaboration, marking a strategic three-year commitment, will deliver immersive fan experiences that integrate advanced home appliance technologies with thrilling tennis action.

Through this partnership, Haier underscores its vision for global sports influence, promising new experiences for tennis enthusiasts and strengthening its position in the smart home solutions market.

(With inputs from agencies.)