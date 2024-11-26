Left Menu

Embark on a Wellness Getaway with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan hosts a unique wellness and yoga retreat at a serene Airbnb in Goa, India. The retreat offers yoga sessions, nature trails, massages, and a glimpse into Sara's wellness routines. Airbnb's partnership with Goa Tourism promotes the state as a diverse, wellness destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:50 IST
Embark on a Wellness Getaway with Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actor and wellness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan will host an exclusive yoga retreat at a serene Airbnb in Goa, India, her first such endeavor. Set amidst Goa's lush landscape, this gathering epitomizes the ultimate escape, blending relaxation and holistic wellbeing with the echoes of Bollywood glamour.

Participants will engage in yoga sessions with Sara, and experience her personal wellness rituals, including her favorite dishes and tips for maintaining a balanced lifestyle. In collaboration with Goa Tourism, Airbnb aims to showcase the state's tranquil hinterlands and enrich the local homestay ecosystem.

With Indian travelers increasingly seeking unique experiences, Amanpreet Bajaj from Airbnb recognizes Goa's potential as a wellness destination, aligning with trends in tourism. This event marks a step in diversifying Goa's attractions beyond its renowned beaches, enriching both culture and connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

