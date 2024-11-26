Embark on a Wellness Getaway with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor and wellness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan will host an exclusive yoga retreat at a serene Airbnb in Goa, India, her first such endeavor. Set amidst Goa's lush landscape, this gathering epitomizes the ultimate escape, blending relaxation and holistic wellbeing with the echoes of Bollywood glamour.

Participants will engage in yoga sessions with Sara, and experience her personal wellness rituals, including her favorite dishes and tips for maintaining a balanced lifestyle. In collaboration with Goa Tourism, Airbnb aims to showcase the state's tranquil hinterlands and enrich the local homestay ecosystem.

With Indian travelers increasingly seeking unique experiences, Amanpreet Bajaj from Airbnb recognizes Goa's potential as a wellness destination, aligning with trends in tourism. This event marks a step in diversifying Goa's attractions beyond its renowned beaches, enriching both culture and connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)