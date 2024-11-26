Rituals and Rivalry: Mewar's Royal Conflict in Udaipur
The historical Mewar princely lineage faces turmoil as Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, the new titular head, endures a power struggle with his uncle. Despite ceremonial support, he encounters obstacles accessing traditional sites controlled by his uncle, leading to community uproar and administrative intervention.
26-11-2024
An intense power struggle has emerged within the Mewar royal lineage as Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is appointed the new titular head. The ceremony held at the Chittorgarh fort marks a significant yet challenging milestone for him.
Vishvaraj faced opposition from his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar. Attempts to perform traditional rituals in Udaipur were thwarted as tensions escalated.
The district administration has intervened by appointing a receiver for disputed sites, while community leaders call for adherence to long-standing traditions to maintain Mewar's heritage.
