Rituals and Rivalry: Mewar's Royal Conflict in Udaipur

An intense power struggle has emerged within the Mewar royal lineage as Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is appointed the new titular head. The ceremony held at the Chittorgarh fort marks a significant yet challenging milestone for him.

Vishvaraj faced opposition from his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar. Attempts to perform traditional rituals in Udaipur were thwarted as tensions escalated.

The district administration has intervened by appointing a receiver for disputed sites, while community leaders call for adherence to long-standing traditions to maintain Mewar's heritage.

