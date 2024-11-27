U S Awasthi Honored with Prestigious Rochdale Pioneers Award

U S Awasthi, the Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), has been awarded the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA). This accolade recognizes his significant contributions to the cooperative sector in India.

The award, presented by ICA President Ariel Guarco at the ICA Global Conference, marks Awasthi as the second Indian recipient. Previously, Verghese Kurien, known as the Father of India's white revolution, received this prestigious honor in 2001.

Awasthi's leadership has seen IFFCO significantly increase production capacity and net worth, innovate with nano fertilizers, and diversify into new business areas, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to enhance India's cooperative movement globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)