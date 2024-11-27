Left Menu

U S Awasthi Honored with Prestigious Rochdale Pioneers Award

U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, has been awarded the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award by the International Cooperative Alliance for promoting the cooperative sector in India. Awasthi, a notable figure in the cooperative movement, follows Verghese Kurien as the second Indian recipient of this esteemed recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

U S Awasthi, the Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), has been awarded the 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA). This accolade recognizes his significant contributions to the cooperative sector in India.

The award, presented by ICA President Ariel Guarco at the ICA Global Conference, marks Awasthi as the second Indian recipient. Previously, Verghese Kurien, known as the Father of India's white revolution, received this prestigious honor in 2001.

Awasthi's leadership has seen IFFCO significantly increase production capacity and net worth, innovate with nano fertilizers, and diversify into new business areas, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to enhance India's cooperative movement globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

