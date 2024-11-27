Left Menu

Empowering Nagaland: Unveiling New Economic Initiatives

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio unveiled several economic initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism, transport, and entrepreneurship in the state. The programs include Ura Cabs, a taxi platform, Nagaland Tourism Connect, and the Digital Piggery Insurance Scheme. These initiatives focus on local empowerment, growth, innovation, and improved infrastructure.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has initiated several economic programs aimed at improving the state’s tourism, transport, and entrepreneurial sectors. Key initiatives include the launch of Ura Cabs, a local taxi service platform designed to enhance tourist experiences and generate stable income for taxi operators.

The Chief Minister also introduced the Nagaland Tourism Connect, Hornbill Edition, featuring newly branded tourism vehicles. In a statement on social media, Rio highlighted the government’s dedication to empowering local entrepreneurs and advancing tourism infrastructure through these measures.

Additionally, the introduction of the Digital Piggery Insurance Scheme, supported by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and Tata AIG, demonstrates innovative approaches to livestock insurance challenges in remote areas. These initiatives aim to provide inclusive growth and opportunities for Nagaland residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

