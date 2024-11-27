Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Laughter: 'Housefull 5' Filming in Full Swing

'Housefull 5', part of a popular comedy franchise, begins its final filming schedule. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie features a star-studded cast. The film, shot across luxurious locations, is set for release on June 6, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:43 IST
Lights, Camera, Laughter: 'Housefull 5' Filming in Full Swing
The final filming schedule of the much-anticipated comedy blockbuster, 'Housefull 5,' has commenced, as announced by the film's creators on Wednesday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fifth installment of the popular franchise boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.

Shot across luxurious locales from London to Spain, 'Housefull 5' promises five times the entertainment and is slated for a June 6, 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

