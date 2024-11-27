Madhya Pradesh's Global Pitch: Honoring the Past, Building the Future
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a remembrance ceremony in London for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He also showcased the state's investment potential, focusing on renewable energy and agribusiness. This was part of a broader effort to attract UK investment and collaboration.
27-11-2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined prominent Indian diaspora members and UK dignitaries at a solemn event in London, commemorating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Hosted by the High Commission of India, the event included a photographic exhibition detailing the tragic events of November 26, 2008, as a tribute to the victims.
The event also doubled as a promotional platform for Madhya Pradesh's economic potential, focusing on renewable energy and agribusiness, and marking a strategic push to lure UK investments into the state.
