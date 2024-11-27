Modialogue: Unveiling Modi's Vision for a Progressive India

A fresh literary offering titled 'Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat' was recently unveiled at the Nehru Centre in London. The book explores India's developmental strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on his innovative communication approach through the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program.

Authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, the book encapsulates India's achievements across various realms, from innovation to education. Dr Fernandes describes the work as a reflection of India's unifying and hopeful spirit. The launch event featured key figures like former Union Minister Smriti Irani, highlighting themes of inclusivity woven throughout the text.

The London event attracted Indian and UK dignitaries who lauded the book as a testament to effective leadership and sustainable growth. The event marks a significant point in the book's international journey, following similar launches in the Middle East. 'Modialogue' seeks to broaden the conversation on India's evolving global presence.

