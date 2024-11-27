Left Menu

Modialogue: Unveiling Modi's Vision for a Progressive India

A new book 'Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat' details India's growth under Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing his communication strategy via 'Mann Ki Baat'. Authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, it covers various achievements and embodies India's collaborative spirit. The London launch featured prominent speakers celebrating Modi's impactful leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A fresh literary offering titled 'Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat' was recently unveiled at the Nehru Centre in London. The book explores India's developmental strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on his innovative communication approach through the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program.

Authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, the book encapsulates India's achievements across various realms, from innovation to education. Dr Fernandes describes the work as a reflection of India's unifying and hopeful spirit. The launch event featured key figures like former Union Minister Smriti Irani, highlighting themes of inclusivity woven throughout the text.

The London event attracted Indian and UK dignitaries who lauded the book as a testament to effective leadership and sustainable growth. The event marks a significant point in the book's international journey, following similar launches in the Middle East. 'Modialogue' seeks to broaden the conversation on India's evolving global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

