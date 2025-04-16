Left Menu

Controversial Revelations in Dulat's Book on Farooq Abdullah Stir Political Storm

Amarjit Singh Dulat's book has sparked political controversy with claims about Farooq Abdullah's stance on Article 370. Though Dulat praises Abdullah, opposition parties demand clarification on alleged support for abrogation. Critics accuse Dulat of generating controversy to boost sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:06 IST
Former RAW chief AS Dulat and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a swirling political storm in Jammu and Kashmir, former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has defended his portrayal of Farooq Abdullah in his new book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy.' Dulat, a seasoned intelligence officer with extensive experience in the region, insists his book is 'full of praise' for the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, refuting any claims of criticism.

Responding to media reports suggesting Abdullah secretly supported the abrogation of Article 370, Dulat asserts these claims are misrepresentations. 'Absolutely misquoted,' he told ANI, emphasizing the book's respectful tone towards Abdullah. With opposition parties in the region expressing outrage, the narrative grows increasingly contentious.

Amid claims that Abdullah consented to the controversial abrogation, political leaders demand clear answers. Critics allege Dulat manufactured a controversy to spur sales, with National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq accusing him of stirring up imagination to boost book interest. As the debate intensifies, Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape remains unsettled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

