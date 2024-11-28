Left Menu

Shriram Finance's Inspiring Campaign: #TogetherWeSoar

Shriram Finance Ltd. launches '#TogetherWeSoar' campaign celebrating partnerships' transformative power. Led by brand ambassador Rahul Dravid, the campaign embodies resilience, inspiring unity and progress. Featuring actor Naseeruddin Shah's voice and regional lyricists, it aims to connect with India's diverse audience nationwide across various platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:54 IST
Shriram Finance's Inspiring Campaign: #TogetherWeSoar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Finance Ltd., a leader in India's financial services sector, has introduced '#TogetherWeSoar,' a campaign reflecting the transformative power of partnerships. Cricket legend Rahul Dravid, the campaign's ambassador, embodies perseverance, inspiring people to rise above challenges through powerful partnerships.

The campaign, enriched by the voice of actor Naseeruddin Shah, emphasizes unity and progress, marking its presence in several languages through contributions from acclaimed lyricists K.S. Chandrabose and Madhan Karky. '#TogetherWeSoar' transcends mere advertising, symbolizing Shriram Finance's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Launching across numerous platforms, including television and digital media, the campaign coincides with major events like the Pro Kabaddi League, promising extensive reach. Shriram Finance aims to support Indians in overcoming challenges via tailored financial solutions, fostering meaningful connections for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024