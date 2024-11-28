Shriram Finance's Inspiring Campaign: #TogetherWeSoar
Shriram Finance Ltd. launches '#TogetherWeSoar' campaign celebrating partnerships' transformative power. Led by brand ambassador Rahul Dravid, the campaign embodies resilience, inspiring unity and progress. Featuring actor Naseeruddin Shah's voice and regional lyricists, it aims to connect with India's diverse audience nationwide across various platforms.
- Country:
- India
Shriram Finance Ltd., a leader in India's financial services sector, has introduced '#TogetherWeSoar,' a campaign reflecting the transformative power of partnerships. Cricket legend Rahul Dravid, the campaign's ambassador, embodies perseverance, inspiring people to rise above challenges through powerful partnerships.
The campaign, enriched by the voice of actor Naseeruddin Shah, emphasizes unity and progress, marking its presence in several languages through contributions from acclaimed lyricists K.S. Chandrabose and Madhan Karky. '#TogetherWeSoar' transcends mere advertising, symbolizing Shriram Finance's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.
Launching across numerous platforms, including television and digital media, the campaign coincides with major events like the Pro Kabaddi League, promising extensive reach. Shriram Finance aims to support Indians in overcoming challenges via tailored financial solutions, fostering meaningful connections for empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
