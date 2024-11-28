Left Menu

Haryana CM Inaugurates New Facilities at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a sports complex and girls' hostel at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College. He announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the college, highlighting its role in the state's healthcare development. The state aims to expand its medical infrastructure significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:55 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports complex and a girls' hostel at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. The development marks a significant step towards enhancing students' facilities, with the CM committing Rs 31 lakh from his fund to the institution.

Remembering Maharaja Agrasen's contributions to society, Saini emphasized the college's increasing impact on delivering health services. The expansive sports complex features multiple halls, a pool, gym, and restaurant, spanning four acres, while the hostel offers improved accommodations for female students in a three-acre area.

Furthermore, Saini announced the Central Government's plan to excavate Agroha's archaeological site, aiming to uncover its heritage. In line with PM Modi's vision of a medical hub, Haryana is ramping up its infrastructure, with new medical colleges across districts and significant projects like a National Cancer Institute in Badsha and AIIMS in Majra underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

