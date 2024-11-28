Namma Jaatre: A Cultural Extravaganza in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is poised to kick off 'Namma Jaatre' on November 30—a key event preceding BLR Hubba, an extensive cultural festival in Bengaluru. Scheduled to start at Vidhana Soudha at 5 pm, the event promises a vibrant display with over 500 folk dancers representing 50 dance groups from across Karnataka.

This inaugural event celebrates the varied dance forms and cultural richness of the state, with a special procession honoring Karnataka's eight Jnanpith Awardees. The procession will navigate through the city to MG Road, where festivities continue with live performances at Metro Rangoli Boulevard until late in the evening.

BLR Hubba, organized by the UnboxingBLR Foundation and supported by the state government, is scheduled from November 30 to December 15, 2024. The festival, which is mostly free and open to everyone, aims to engage citizens and visitors alike in the cultural tapestry of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)