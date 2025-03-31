Navratri Ban: Madhya Pradesh's Vegetarian Festival Edict

Authorities in the BJP-governed town of Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, have prohibited the sale of non-vegetarian foods during the nine-day Navratri festival. This aligns with the religious sentiment of the Hindu-majority town, home to the sacred Maa Sharda Mandir, where thousands gather yearly for the 'Maa Shardey Chaitra Navrati Fair'.

In a bid to reinforce cultural traditions, officials extended the ban to meat shops in Bhopal and Indore, ordering closures on festivals like Chaiti Chand, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Buddha Purnima. Municipal authorities warned of license cancellations for non-compliance.

This initiative aligns with state-wide regulations already announced, like the permanent closure of liquor shops in 17 holy towns, including Maihar, from April 1, reflecting pressures from political figures such as Rakesh Singh.

