Tragedy at Durga Falls: College Student Drowns

A 19-year-old college student tragically drowned on Thursday at Durga Falls near Karkala. Joyal Dias, part of a group of seven students, slipped and fell into a deep gorge while attempting to bathe.

Karkala rural police, upon reaching the scene, commenced a search operation. After much effort, they were able to locate and retrieve the body of the deceased.

A thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)