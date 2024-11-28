Left Menu

Tragedy at Durga Falls: College Student Drowns

A 19-year-old college student tragically drowned at Durga Falls near Karkala. The victim, identified as Joyal Dias, slipped into a deep gorge while trying to bathe. Despite efforts, the police recovered his body after a thorough search. An investigation is currently underway.

A 19-year-old college student tragically drowned on Thursday at Durga Falls near Karkala. Joyal Dias, part of a group of seven students, slipped and fell into a deep gorge while attempting to bathe.

Karkala rural police, upon reaching the scene, commenced a search operation. After much effort, they were able to locate and retrieve the body of the deceased.

A thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway, according to the police.

