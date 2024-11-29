Left Menu

Tribal Legacy in Mourning: The Untimely Demise of Mangal Munda

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, died from cardiovascular failure after a road accident in Jharkhand. His death has prompted tributes and questions about the state's healthcare system. A prominent figure, Munda's passing is mourned as a significant loss to Jharkhand's tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:19 IST
Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of celebrated tribal leader Birsa Munda, passed away at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences following a severe accident. Medical officials confirmed that Munda died of cardiovascular failure, leading to an outpouring of grief and condolences from high-profile figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accident occurred when Munda fell from a passenger vehicle, resulting in critical head injuries. Despite being placed on a ventilator after being moved from Khunti's Sadar Hospital to RIMS, doctors were unable to save him. Prime Minister Modi described Munda's death as a 'loss to Jharkhand tribal society,' highlighting the deep impact of his passing.

The incident has also sparked criticism of the healthcare system in Jharkhand. Former union minister Arjun Munda criticized the state's response time in admitting Mangal Munda for treatment, underscoring urgent calls for systemic healthcare reforms. The legacy of Birsa Munda, a formidable figure who challenged British colonial rule, continues to resonate with his descendants and the tribal community at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

