Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dispute: History vs. Harmony
A recent petition claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built on a Shiva temple, igniting a debate between political and community leaders in Rajasthan. While some argue it challenges India's communal harmony, others view it as a legitimate historical inquiry. A court has admitted the plea for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
A new petition alleging that the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple has stirred controversy among Rajasthan's political and community leaders.
The Ajmer court has admitted the plea, issuing notices to relevant authorities, including the Archaeological Survey of India. While some view this as a challenge to religious freedoms, others argue it's an important historical probe.
Critics, including Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, accuse the central government of fostering division. Syed Sarwar Chishti and Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Khan emphasize the dargah's role in promoting harmony, warning that such debates could damage the country's social fabric.
