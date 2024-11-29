Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dispute: History vs. Harmony

A new petition alleging that the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple has stirred controversy among Rajasthan's political and community leaders.

The Ajmer court has admitted the plea, issuing notices to relevant authorities, including the Archaeological Survey of India. While some view this as a challenge to religious freedoms, others argue it's an important historical probe.

Critics, including Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, accuse the central government of fostering division. Syed Sarwar Chishti and Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Khan emphasize the dargah's role in promoting harmony, warning that such debates could damage the country's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)