Left Menu

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dispute: History vs. Harmony

A recent petition claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built on a Shiva temple, igniting a debate between political and community leaders in Rajasthan. While some argue it challenges India's communal harmony, others view it as a legitimate historical inquiry. A court has admitted the plea for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:06 IST
Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dispute: History vs. Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

A new petition alleging that the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple has stirred controversy among Rajasthan's political and community leaders.

The Ajmer court has admitted the plea, issuing notices to relevant authorities, including the Archaeological Survey of India. While some view this as a challenge to religious freedoms, others argue it's an important historical probe.

Critics, including Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, accuse the central government of fostering division. Syed Sarwar Chishti and Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Khan emphasize the dargah's role in promoting harmony, warning that such debates could damage the country's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024