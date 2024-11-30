Sacred Cricket: Ayodhya Priests in Sportswear

In an event that uniquely blends spirituality and sport, priests from Ayodhya's Ram temple are gearing up to don sportswear and represent the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in an upcoming cricket league.

The league, dubbed the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League, is scheduled for December 22 and features four teams, including the temple trust's, all set to compete in Ayodhya's temple town. The tournament will kick off at 9 am at a private college's cricket ground.

Notably, the single-day T20 cricket event will also see participation from corporate teams associated with Larsen & Turbo, Tata Consultancy, and Canara Bank, adding a diverse flavor to the competitive mix.

(With inputs from agencies.)