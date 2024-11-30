High-Tech Drones to Ensure Seamless Maha Kumbh 2025 Surveillance
With the Maha Kumbh 2025 event approaching, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed extensive security arrangements. Twenty high-tech drones have been deployed to provide 24/7 surveillance, capturing every detail of the event. These drones offer real-time updates and ensure the safety of devotees attending the event.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented rigorous security measures for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, deploying 20 high-tech drones for around-the-clock surveillance.
The culturally significant Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, with drones ensuring a seamless experience for devotees from India and abroad.
These advanced drones are programmed for detail-oriented monitoring and real-time updates, covering 25 sectors, providing a highly secure environment for all attendees.
