Left Menu

High-Tech Drones to Ensure Seamless Maha Kumbh 2025 Surveillance

With the Maha Kumbh 2025 event approaching, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed extensive security arrangements. Twenty high-tech drones have been deployed to provide 24/7 surveillance, capturing every detail of the event. These drones offer real-time updates and ensure the safety of devotees attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:02 IST
High-Tech Drones to Ensure Seamless Maha Kumbh 2025 Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented rigorous security measures for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, deploying 20 high-tech drones for around-the-clock surveillance.

The culturally significant Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, with drones ensuring a seamless experience for devotees from India and abroad.

These advanced drones are programmed for detail-oriented monitoring and real-time updates, covering 25 sectors, providing a highly secure environment for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024