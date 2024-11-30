High-Tech Drones to Ensure Seamless Maha Kumbh 2025 Surveillance

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented rigorous security measures for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, deploying 20 high-tech drones for around-the-clock surveillance.

The culturally significant Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, with drones ensuring a seamless experience for devotees from India and abroad.

These advanced drones are programmed for detail-oriented monitoring and real-time updates, covering 25 sectors, providing a highly secure environment for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)