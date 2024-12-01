Rewriting History: Honoring Unsung Heroes
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the manipulation of India's post-independence history books, urging the acknowledgement of unsung heroes like Raja Mahendra Pratap. He emphasized the importance of presenting unvarnished historical accounts to inspire future generations. Dhankhar also advocated for resolving farmers' issues through dialogue and understanding.
During the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lamented the manipulation of India's history books, which, he argued, has unjustly glorified select individuals in the freedom struggle.
He stressed the significance of acknowledging unsung heroes, such as Mahendra Pratap, to ignite patriotic fervor in future generations.
Addressing current issues, Dhankhar urged farmers to seek resolutions through dialogue rather than confrontation, emphasizing that unresolved problems are detrimental to the nation's unity.
