Rewriting History: Honoring Unsung Heroes

During the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lamented the manipulation of India's history books, which, he argued, has unjustly glorified select individuals in the freedom struggle.

He stressed the significance of acknowledging unsung heroes, such as Mahendra Pratap, to ignite patriotic fervor in future generations.

Addressing current issues, Dhankhar urged farmers to seek resolutions through dialogue rather than confrontation, emphasizing that unresolved problems are detrimental to the nation's unity.

