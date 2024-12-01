Nepal Welcomes Over One Million Airborne Tourists in 2023

In a significant milestone for Nepal's tourism sector, over one million foreign tourists arrived by air from January to November 2023, data from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) reveals. India remained the largest source market with 293,231 visitors, reflecting a 2.1% rise over the previous year's figures.

Despite the overall growth in visitor numbers, November saw a decline in Indian tourist arrivals. Just 19,915 Indians visited Nepal during the month, marking an 18.5% decrease from November 2023's figures. Nonetheless, other international arrivals contributed to a 5.4% year-on-year growth for the month.

Looking forward, the NTB projects an additional 70,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit in December, potentially bringing the total number of arrivals in 2023 to approximately 1.11 million. These figures underscore a robust year for Nepal's tourism industry despite some monthly fluctuations.

