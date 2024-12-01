Left Menu

Nepal Welcomes Over One Million Airborne Tourists in 2023

Nepal recorded over one million foreign tourist arrivals by air from January to November 2023, with India being the largest source market. Despite a year-on-year decline in Indian visitors in November, overall visitor numbers increased. The Nepal Tourism Board forecasts total arrivals reaching 1.11 million by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant milestone for Nepal's tourism sector, over one million foreign tourists arrived by air from January to November 2023, data from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) reveals. India remained the largest source market with 293,231 visitors, reflecting a 2.1% rise over the previous year's figures.

Despite the overall growth in visitor numbers, November saw a decline in Indian tourist arrivals. Just 19,915 Indians visited Nepal during the month, marking an 18.5% decrease from November 2023's figures. Nonetheless, other international arrivals contributed to a 5.4% year-on-year growth for the month.

Looking forward, the NTB projects an additional 70,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit in December, potentially bringing the total number of arrivals in 2023 to approximately 1.11 million. These figures underscore a robust year for Nepal's tourism industry despite some monthly fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

