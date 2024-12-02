Left Menu

AXOR Helmets Gears Up for I.B.W. 2024 with Exciting Launches and Collaborations

AXOR Helmets, a premium helmet brand, partners with India Bike Week 2024 as the official safety partner. Special arrangements for riders, exclusive events, and new product unveilings are planned to enhance the biking experience at the renowned festival.

Belgaum | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:25 IST
AXOR Helmets Gears Up for I.B.W. 2024 with Exciting Launches and Collaborations
AXOR Helmets, known for high-quality designs, has announced its role as the official safety partner for India Bike Week (I.B.W.) in Goa, 2024. The event promises to be a highlight for biking enthusiasts with new releases, including the Brutale and Anime-themed helmets in the Saber range.

The festivities begin with an influencer meetup on December 5th, launching an exciting lineup of products and collaborations. A Chai-Pakora Ride event has already stirred anticipation among bike lovers in October.

Riders attending I.B.W. can look forward to convenient pit stops at Green Valley Resort, Tillari, courtesy of AXOR. The brand's presence at the festival emphasizes innovation and safety, featuring collaborations with Altor smart helmets and Pinlock technology.

