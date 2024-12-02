AXOR Helmets Gears Up for I.B.W. 2024 with Exciting Launches and Collaborations

AXOR Helmets, known for high-quality designs, has announced its role as the official safety partner for India Bike Week (I.B.W.) in Goa, 2024. The event promises to be a highlight for biking enthusiasts with new releases, including the Brutale and Anime-themed helmets in the Saber range.

The festivities begin with an influencer meetup on December 5th, launching an exciting lineup of products and collaborations. A Chai-Pakora Ride event has already stirred anticipation among bike lovers in October.

Riders attending I.B.W. can look forward to convenient pit stops at Green Valley Resort, Tillari, courtesy of AXOR. The brand's presence at the festival emphasizes innovation and safety, featuring collaborations with Altor smart helmets and Pinlock technology.

