Vikrant Massey Announces Temporary Film Hiatus

Actor Vikrant Massey announces a break from films to focus on his personal life, following the success of his recent films. He hints at a return to acting at an unspecified time in the future. Massey thanks fans for their support and reflects on his roles as husband, father, and actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:35 IST
Actor Vikrant Massey announced on Monday his decision to take a temporary hiatus from films, signaling a pause until he feels the moment is right for a comeback.

The declaration comes weeks after the release of his recent film, 'The Sabarmati Report', which raked in Rs 33 crore at the box office, according to Balaji Motion Pictures.

Massey, who achieved acclaim with hits like '12th Fail' and Netflix's 'Sector 26', expressed gratitude toward his fans. 'Your indelible support has been phenomenal,' he stated on Instagram, mentioning his roles as a husband, father, and actor as he recalibrates his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

