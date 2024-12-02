Vikrant Massey Announces Temporary Film Hiatus

Actor Vikrant Massey announced on Monday his decision to take a temporary hiatus from films, signaling a pause until he feels the moment is right for a comeback.

The declaration comes weeks after the release of his recent film, 'The Sabarmati Report', which raked in Rs 33 crore at the box office, according to Balaji Motion Pictures.

Massey, who achieved acclaim with hits like '12th Fail' and Netflix's 'Sector 26', expressed gratitude toward his fans. 'Your indelible support has been phenomenal,' he stated on Instagram, mentioning his roles as a husband, father, and actor as he recalibrates his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)