Tragedy at Bhopal Shooting Academy: Teen's Sudden Demise

A tragic event unfolded at a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal when a 17-year-old student, Yatharth Raghuvanshi, allegedly took his own life. Reportedly, he used a practice gun to commit the act on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed.

No suicide note was found at the scene, raising questions about the motives behind his drastic decision. Yatharth hailed from Ashok Nagar district and resided at the academy's hostel, where he was undergoing shooting training.

Officials have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)