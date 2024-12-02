Left Menu

Tragedy at Bhopal Shooting Academy: Teen's Sudden Demise

A tragic incident occurred at a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal, where 17-year-old student Yatharth Raghuvanshi allegedly committed suicide. He reportedly shot himself with a practice gun. Investigation is underway as no suicide note was found, leaving the motive behind this act unknown.

A tragic event unfolded at a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal when a 17-year-old student, Yatharth Raghuvanshi, allegedly took his own life. Reportedly, he used a practice gun to commit the act on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed.

No suicide note was found at the scene, raising questions about the motives behind his drastic decision. Yatharth hailed from Ashok Nagar district and resided at the academy's hostel, where he was undergoing shooting training.

Officials have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

